Now, Google Maps to show real-time speed limits in Noida

In a first for Uttar Pradesh, drivers in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police will now see live speed limits directly on Google Maps, as the Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a new road safety project titled “Vision Safe Road: An Extra Mile for Accident Mitigation.” The initiative aims to make driving safer by alerting motorists when they exceed prescribed speed limits. Under the new road safety project ‘Vision Safe Road’, the feature will be expanded beyond Noida to other districts across Uttar Pradesh soon. (Sourced)

Developed by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in partnership with Google India and Lepton Software Export & Research Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram, the pilot project blends technology with enforcement to reduce accidents caused by overspeeding. It was virtually launched on Wednesday by director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna, who described it as a “life-saving” step that could benefit lakhs of daily commuters.

Under this initiative, Google Maps will now display the maximum permissible speed limit for the road being travelled on, alongside the vehicle’s real-time speed. The live integration will enable motorists to instantly identify whether they are exceeding the limit. Officials said the feature is designed to encourage safer driving habits and reduce overspeeding incidents, one of the leading causes of road fatalities.

“Google Maps has become a way of life today. Noida Police’s initiative is timely, relevant, and a life-saving intervention. With such technology and community participation, we can bring down road accidents significantly,” DGP Rajeev Krishna said at the launch.

He added that pilot projects on select national highway stretches in Uttar Pradesh had already recorded a decline in accident rates. The DGP also suggested that Google India explore adding audio alerts and visual indicators for ‘’speed limits’’ and ‘’accident-prone zones’’ in future updates to enhance driver awareness.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh said overspeeding continues to be the most common cause of road accidents. “By displaying real-time speed and limits on navigation apps, drivers can self-regulate and ensure both their own safety and that of others,” she said.

Lepton Software CEO Rajeev Sarraf called the initiative a “data-driven traffic management and awareness model.” Roli Agrawal, head of strategic product partnerships at Google India, said the company will collaborate with traffic departments across Uttar Pradesh to extend the feature statewide in the coming days.