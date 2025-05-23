Now, guided tours to prominent sites in Prayagraj every Sunday

Starting May 25, tourists visiting Prayagraj will be able to explore the city’s major pilgrimage and heritage sites through guided tours organised every Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC). Kusro Bagh in Prayagraj. (HT File)

As part of this initiative, arrangements for comfortable travel to the sites though affordable tour package and accurate information about each site will be provided to the tourists, officials said.

The move comes following orders from the Lucknow-based headquarters of UPSTDC as part of a plan on the occasion of World Heritage Day (April 18) to offer pilgrims and tourists the opportunity to experience the spiritual and historical richness of Prayagraj after the Mahakumbh celebrations.

“A plan has been made to provide tourists with darshan of pilgrimage and tourist sites throughout the year. Such sites have already been identified. The facility will be provided on Sundays starting from May 25,” said DP Singh, chief manager of UPSTDC, Prayagraj.

Seven sites have been selected in Prayagraj as part of this initiative. Tourists will be provided with a guided tour in AC buses (15 seats each). The selected sites include Akshayavat, Patalpuri Temple, Bade Hanumanji Temple, Bhardwaj Ashram Corridor, Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Park, Muir College and Khusro Bagh, Singh said.

Tourists wishing to avail themselves of the guided tour to these sites by corporation buses will have to pay ₹525 at the counter of Rahi Ilavrat Tourist Rest House in Civil Lines. The tour facility will be provided every Sunday from 6am to 6pm. Two buses have been sent from the UPSTDC headquarters for the service to be provided throughout the year, said officials.