Now, LDA’s app to keep a check on sealed establishments

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will now ensure proper monitoring of sealed buildings with the help of an application to rule out any construction activity in sealed establishments.

Of late, LDA has received several complaints related to construction work in illegal establishments that have been sealed. The development authority seals commercial and residential establishments if they are being constructed without an approved map or in violation of the approved map or for any other reason, including commercial activity on a residential plot.

Grand Enterprises, an organisation selected by Uptron, a body of the state government, has prepared this application.

Himanshu Gupta, the operational head of the organisation and Puneet Rai on Friday gave a presentation of the application before LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi.

During the presentation, Tripathi issued orders for 15-day training for all officials for effective use of the application.

Devansh Trivedi, an officer on special duty, LDA, informed that after sealing a building official concerned will have to upload pictures of that establishment on the application.

All information related to the sealed building will be available on this application, Trivedi added.

The status of the building at the time of sealing will be clearly available on the application and any change in this status will amount to construction activity despite the building being sealed, he added.

It has come to LDA’s notice that with the connivance of engineers, owners of sealed establishments carry out construction work in the building.