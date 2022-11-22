Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, pregnant women in UP to get free ultrasound, breakfast during check-up at CHCs

Now, pregnant women in UP to get free ultrasound, breakfast during check-up at CHCs

Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:22 AM IST

PMSMS is a monthly exercise focused to give comprehensive and quality antenatal care to all pregnant women.

Pregnant women will get free ultrasound facility along with breakfast during check-ups at all community health centres (CHCs) , said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, in a press statement on Monday. (ht file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Pregnant women will get free ultrasound facility along with breakfast during check-ups at all community health centres (CHCs) across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, in a press statement on Monday.

Pathak said, “Ultrasound facility will start under public-private-partnership mode at health centres lacking ultrasound facility. The pregnant women will also get breakfast to ensure they do not remain hungry while waiting to see doctor or for the ultrasound.”

“Women commonly have a habit of not eating well particularly while going out as they fail to assess how long it can take to return back. If breakfast is served at health centre, it will ensure their nutritional needs are met for the day, when they come for check-up,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

Budgetary provision has been made by the National Health Mission. Prime Minister’s Safe Motherhood Campaign Day is observed every month on 24th in community and other health units, stated the press release.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
