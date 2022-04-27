Now, regular computer teachers to be appointed in govt-aided secondary schools
Now, regular computer teachers will be appointed in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools in the state for the first time.
The state government has sought a proposal from the state secondary education department for creating the posts of computer teachers in these institutions, informed a senior state secondary education department official aware of the development.
Additional director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev has sent a missive to the secretary of the UP Board on April 21, seeking information in this regard. Never before have regular computer teachers been recruited in these schools, the official added.
The missive, a copy of which is with HT, had also provided the format in which the information was to be sent.
In response to the missive, the officials have sent the list of schools to the state government. The list contains the name of the schools where computer subject/education is recognised (separately for high school and intermediate) in each district and where the subject is being taught. After the approval of the post creation from the government, the appointment will be made through the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), an official shared.
Computer education was started around 10 years ago under the ICT scheme in government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Along with giving 10 computers to each school, computer teachers, outsourced from private agencies, were hired on an honorarium of ₹15,000 initially, but after 5-odd years the whole initiative came to a halt. Computer labs in most of the schools have remained locked for the past four to five years. There are private teachers in some schools whose honorariums are paid from the money collected from students.
Shortage in secondary schools too
Officials concede that there is a shortage of computer teachers in more than 2200 government-run secondary schools in the state too. For the first time, the posts were advertised for the appointment of computer teachers in LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) Recruitment -2018. Out of total 1673 posts, 898 were for males and 775 for girls’ branch of the schools. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released the result of this recruitment on October 23, 2019. But just 30 teachers among the men and only six teachers among the women were successful, and the rest of the posts remained vacant.
