Now, SBSP expresses solidarity with ABVP activists

LUCKNOW A delegation of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by its chief general secretary Arvind Rajbhar, visited the KGMU in Lucknow on Friday to meet ABVP activists injured during the recent police lathicharge at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki. He assured them of all possible support and urged the government to conduct an impartial probe into the incident. Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) raise slogans against Shri Ramswaroop University administration during a protest over the police lathicharge on students in Barabanki, at the Gandhi statue, in Lucknow. (ANI File Photo)

The delegation went to the medical university on the instructions of party chief and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, said SBSP chief spokesperson Arun Rajbhar. Former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma was also present.

OP Rajbhar had come under criticism after he called ABVP activists “goonda”, a purported video of which went viral on social media. Thereafter, ABVP workers gheraoed his residence and burnt his effigy.

Arvind Rajbhar said, “This barbaric action against students of SRMU is extremely condemnable and shameful. ABVP always works to protect interests and rights of students. This type of inhumane behaviour towards students cannot be justified.”

He said the university administration conducting LLB studies without proper permission and recognition is like tampering with the future of students. “Students will feel insecure when educational institutions are involved in irregularities. This is not just educational negligence, but a direct blow to the dreams and career of the coming generation,” added Rajbhar.