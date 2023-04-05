NPCL opens all-women customer care office in Greater Noida

The Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) has transformed its Techzone IV, Greater Noida office into an ‘All Women Customer Care Office’, a company spokesman claimed here on Wednesday. A view of the office in Greater Noida (Sourced)

“The entire office will be run, led and supervised by female staff,” he said, adding, “The transformation of this office into an office for all women, complements the efforts of the NPCL in support of inclusion and diversity.”

This, the spokesman claimed, was the first move of its kind by any power distribution company in Uttar Pradesh.

“From day one, this office was equipped with a queue management system, self-help kiosks, and feedback tabs to provide a better customer experience,” he said.