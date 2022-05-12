NR pilot project: Lucknow Mail gets baby berths
Railways has introduced a new baby berth that would be an add-on to the existing berths to provide more space for mothers and their new born.
Northern railways (NR) Lucknow division made the announcement on the mother’s day.
As a pilot project, the baby berth has been installed in two coaches of the Lucknow Mail.
Railway officials said if the pilot project is successful, more such berths would be introduced in other long-distance trains originating from Lucknow.
Senior NR officials said all the long-distance trains especially Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and Chandigarh bound trains would be covered under the berth upgradation project.
“Train journey at times becomes uncomfortable for mothers with a new born. These new berths would be an additional berth that would be fitted to the existing berth in order to make it more spacious,” a senior NR official said.
“There will be two such berths in every coach that would be allocated to those travelling with their new born. The number of such berths may increase, depending upon the demand,” the officials said.
Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager NR Lucknow division said these berths are more comfortable than the existing ones. “It not only adds comfort to the passenger but also provides safety to the new born,” she said.
-
Patna high court orders removal of all pharmacy council members
The Patna high court has directed the Bihar government to remove all the members, including the chairman of Bihar Pharmacy Council, from their post due to gross impropriety in the way the institution carried out its affairs. The court also directed the State to ensure that elections to the council under the Act and the rules get conducted at the earliest. This must positively be done within a period of four weeks from today.
-
U.P.: National anthem recital made mandatory in madrasas
Recital of national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” was made compulsory in all recognised, aided and unaided madrasas of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. Registrar, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, Pandey issued an order in this regard to minority welfare officers all districts of the state on May 9. At present, there are a total of 16,461 recognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and 560 of them are aided by the state government.
-
AAP's Amanatullah Khan arrested for obstructing MCD's anti-encroachment drive
Besides AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, five others have been arrested by Delhi Police on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging duty in Madanpur Khadar area in south Delhi.
-
Controversial statement case: HC dismisses MLA Abbas Ansari’s plea
The Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed as infructuous the petition filed by Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the first information report (FIR) registered against him for his controversial statement wherein he allegedly threatened government officials at a public rally in Mau district during the 2022 state assembly elections in March this year.
-
Govt aims to double users of UPCOP app
As part of its 100 days' planning, the state home department aims to double the number of users of UP Police citizens application —UPCOP, which provides 27 types of services to public, including online registration of FIRs, said home department officials here on Tuesday. The app designed by UP Police technical services was launched on January 2019.
