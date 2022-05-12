NR pilot project: Lucknow Mail gets baby berths

Railways has introduced a new baby berth that would be an add-on to the existing berths to provide more space for mothers and their new born.

Northern railways (NR) Lucknow division made the announcement on the mother’s day.

As a pilot project, the baby berth has been installed in two coaches of the Lucknow Mail.

Railway officials said if the pilot project is successful, more such berths would be introduced in other long-distance trains originating from Lucknow.

Senior NR officials said all the long-distance trains especially Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and Chandigarh bound trains would be covered under the berth upgradation project.

“Train journey at times becomes uncomfortable for mothers with a new born. These new berths would be an additional berth that would be fitted to the existing berth in order to make it more spacious,” a senior NR official said.

“There will be two such berths in every coach that would be allocated to those travelling with their new born. The number of such berths may increase, depending upon the demand,” the officials said.

Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager NR Lucknow division said these berths are more comfortable than the existing ones. “It not only adds comfort to the passenger but also provides safety to the new born,” she said.