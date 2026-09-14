NR Station Charbagh: Concourse, OHE work to disrupt train services; more than 30 trains diverted

Train services at Charbagh railway station will be disrupted for two days as the Northern Railway’s Lucknow division will impose a mega traffic block on September 14 and 15 for concourse construction and overhead equipment (OHE) work. The NR Station in Charbagh, Lucknow (HT File Photo)

More than 30 trains will either be diverted or operated from stations outside the city during the block, while several MEMU and passenger trains will have their journeys curtailed. The railway has also changed the platforms of 64 trains at Charbagh, officials said.

According to Samarth Gupta, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow division, several long-distance trains, including Kashi Vishwanath Express, Howrah-Dehradun Express, Gorakhpur-bound services, Danapur-Anand Vihar and Archana Express, will be operated through alternative routes such as Utratia-Transport Nagar-Alamnagar and Malhaur-Aishbagh-Manak Nagar.

Several trains connecting Prayagraj, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Yog Nagari Rishikesh will also not reach Charbagh during the block. A number of trains from Gorakhpur towards Mumbai and Gujarat will similarly originate from or pass through stations outside the main city station.

Among the services affected, the Banaras-Lucknow Express will terminate at Utratia instead of Charbagh on September 14 and 15. The Jhansi-Lucknow MEMU will run only up to Kanpur Central, while the Kanpur-Lucknow MEMU will terminate at Manak Nagar from September 14 to 16. Passenger trains from Shahjahanpur and Balamau will be restricted to Alamnagar.

The block will particularly affect operations on platforms 2 to 7 at Charbagh. Railway officials said platform allocations for 64 trains have been revised and some platforms may be changed at short notice depending on train movement.