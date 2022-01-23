NR to start computerised parcel management system from 9 stations

In a move to upgrade its parcel system, Northern Railways (NR) is set to introduce a much efficient computerised parcel management system (CPMS) at its nine prime stations including Lucknow and Ayodhya.

NR officials said the facility would be of great help to both consignee and consignor with the help of which they can track the consignment.

“The work on the CPMS has been already started. The team of experts has started working on the website where all the information regarding loading and unloading of the consignment would be available. Initially, the facility would be available at nine stations including Lucknow and Ayodhya,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Lucknow Division, NR.

Other than Lucknow and Ayodhya, the CPMS services facility would start from Shahganj, Varanasi, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Prayag Ghat, Jaunpur and Sultanpur.

“Once the system is in place, the entire details of the parcel would be made available on the website. Also, the information would be shared with the consignor through SMS and other mode of communications in order to keep them updated and informed,” She added.

Officials said the system is also expected to minimise the parcel related queries and complaints related to over carrying of parcel that is quite common. Presently, there are around 110 parcel compartments with the division.