60% of environmental compensation charge still lying unused: RTI reply
The Supreme court had previously stressed the need to fully utilise the funds for air pollution control measures.
Nearly 60% of the environmental compensation charge (ECC) collected by the Delhi government remains unspent, with ₹1,153.93 crore lying unused even as the Capital heads into the winter months when air pollution typically worsens, according to an RTI response.
The response showed that the government has received ₹1,935.44 crore under the ECC so far, but spent only ₹781.51 crore.
The Supreme Court has previously taken note of unutilised ECC funds and directed the Delhi government to submit a plan for using the remaining money on long-term measures as well as interim recommendations made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The court had specifically stressed the need to fully utilise the funds for measures directed by it.
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Most funds diverted towards transport infra projects
The ECC was introduced as an environmental charge on specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi. In March, the Supreme Court approved CAQM’s recommendations to revise the levy.
The rates subsequently notified by the Delhi government increased the charge for light-duty vehicles and two-axle trucks from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000, and for three-axle and heavier trucks from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000 per trip.
The RTI response showed that most of the money spent so far went towards major transport infrastructure projects.
The largest listed allocation was ₹500 crore, sanctioned to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in May 2023 for implementation of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. Another ₹265 crore was released to NCRTC in March 2019 for the same project.
Other expenditure included ₹15 lakh for improvement and maintenance of non-motorised vehicle lanes on SPM Marg, ₹43 lakh for deployment of civil defence volunteers as traffic marshals on the stretch, and ₹93 lakh towards pre-tendering incidental costs related to RFID. The response also recorded releases of ₹6 crore and ₹9 crore to Indian Oil Corporation for the HCNG project.
“Despite court orders and experts suggesting serious measures need to be taken, the funds are not being adequately used for big projects that can have a direct impact on reducing pollution,” said Amit Gupta, the RTI activist who filed the application.
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The figures come as Delhi prepares for another pollution-sensitive winter. CAQM’s expert assessment has identified PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant affecting the Capital’s air quality, with secondary particulates formed from emissions from transport, industries, power plants and biomass burning among the major contributors during winter.
The Delhi government has stepped up preparations, deploying 334 teams for round-the-clock pollution checks and increasing enforcement at identified pollution hotspots.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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