60% of environmental compensation charge still lying unused: RTI reply

Nearly 60% of the environmental compensation charge (ECC) collected by the Delhi government remains unspent, with ₹1,153.93 crore lying unused even as the Capital heads into the winter months when air pollution typically worsens, according to an RTI response. The ECC was introduced as an environmental charge on specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The response showed that the government has received ₹1,935.44 crore under the ECC so far, but spent only ₹781.51 crore.

The Supreme Court has previously taken note of unutilised ECC funds and directed the Delhi government to submit a plan for using the remaining money on long-term measures as well as interim recommendations made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The court had specifically stressed the need to fully utilise the funds for measures directed by it.

Also Read I Delhi government to build hostels for 10,000 students: CM's big announcement days after Satya Niketan PG collapse

Most funds diverted towards transport infra projects The ECC was introduced as an environmental charge on specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi. In March, the Supreme Court approved CAQM’s recommendations to revise the levy.

The rates subsequently notified by the Delhi government increased the charge for light-duty vehicles and two-axle trucks from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000, and for three-axle and heavier trucks from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000 per trip.

The RTI response showed that most of the money spent so far went towards major transport infrastructure projects.

The largest listed allocation was ₹500 crore, sanctioned to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in May 2023 for implementation of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. Another ₹265 crore was released to NCRTC in March 2019 for the same project.