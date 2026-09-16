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Reigning world champion D Gukesh to play on Board 4 for India

Fielding Gukesh, who has been struggling with form, on the lowest board also means he won't be facing his World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov

Updated on: Sep 16, 2026, 08:25:06 IST
By HT Correspondent
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In what could be considered a massive surprise, reigning world champion D Gukesh - who won the individual Olympiad gold medal on the top board in 2022 and 2024 - will play on Board 4 for India in the Fide Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, that starts on Wednesday.

File photo
File photo

Second seeds India revealed its Open board order late on Tuesday - Praggnanandhaa on Board 1, Arjun Erigaisi on Board 2, Nihal Sarin on Board 3 and Gukesh on Board 4. Vidit Gujrathi will be the reserve player.

Also Read: ‘After fatherhood I’m sure I will never return to the World Championship’

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Fielding Gukesh, who has been struggling with form, on the lowest board also means he won't be facing his World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov - who Uzbekistan has named on Board 2 - ahead of their match. Having Praggnanandhaa, the most in-form player right now, on the top board is only logical.

In the women's section where India are top seeds, Koneru Humpy will play on Board 1, World Championship challenger Vaishali Rameshbabu on Board 2, Divya Deshmukh on Board 3 and Vantika Agrawal on Board 4. Savitha Sri Baskar will be the reserve player.

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Home/Sports/Reigning World Champion D Gukesh To Play On Board 4 For India
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