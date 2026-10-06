Gig worker couple earns ₹1 lakh monthly, enrolls child in school ‘with ₹1.5 lakh annual fees’

Reflecting on the real-world impact of gig economy jobs, Snabbit senior director Sai Kiran Singanamala shared a story on LinkedIn about how joining the company helped an employee increase her household income to nearly ₹1 lakh, alongside her husband, who worked as an auto driver. An exec shared that the gig-worker couple’s household income increased after the woman started working. ((Representational image created using AI).)

“A few days ago, I spoke to one of our experts who has been with us for just 4 months,” Hyderabad-based exec Sai Kiran Singanamala wrote on LinkedIn.

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He claimed, “She told me she was able to put her child in a school with ₹1.5L annual fees. Her husband is an auto driver, and together they now earn around ₹80K– ₹1L a month.”

The man continued, “It made me realise how much a woman earning ₹30–40K can change a family’s life. Better education. More financial security. More confidence.”