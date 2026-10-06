Gig worker couple earns ₹1 lakh monthly, enrolls child in school ‘with ₹1.5 lakh annual fees’
A corporate executive in a LinkedIn post said that while the woman works for an on-demand quick-service app, her husband drives an auto.
Reflecting on the real-world impact of gig economy jobs, Snabbit senior director Sai Kiran Singanamala shared a story on LinkedIn about how joining the company helped an employee increase her household income to nearly ₹1 lakh, alongside her husband, who worked as an auto driver.
“A few days ago, I spoke to one of our experts who has been with us for just 4 months,” Hyderabad-based exec Sai Kiran Singanamala wrote on LinkedIn.
Also Read: Auto driver earning ₹75,000 spends ₹1.4 lakh on daughter’s education: ‘Main padha-likha nahi hoon’
He claimed, “She told me she was able to put her child in a school with ₹1.5L annual fees. Her husband is an auto driver, and together they now earn around ₹80K– ₹1L a month.”
The man continued, “It made me realise how much a woman earning ₹30–40K can change a family’s life. Better education. More financial security. More confidence.”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Absolutely. I genuinely feel this is the strata which holds immense potential and requires major disruption and investments, for the whole society to progress and become better.”
Also Read: 'He drove an auto for 35 years so we could study': Daughter’s tribute to father goes viral
Another commented, “Absolutely! When a woman starts earning, the impact often ripples through the entire family. Stories like these remind us that meaningful employment is about dignity, empowerment, and creating a better future for the next generation.”
A third posted, “When a woman earns, a family's future changes. Jobs create income, but skills and respect create confidence. Beautiful story.” A fourth expressed, “This is what meaningful entrepreneurship looks like... when one woman’s growth becomes an entire family’s hope. I would know.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More