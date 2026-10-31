HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Crafts Village, 5B, Osho Drive, beside Sadhguru Sannidhi, Gadaipur, Chhatarpur

When: November 1

Timing: 4pm

Entry: ₹599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Film Festival: Stories on Screen – In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (Director: Pradip Krishen)