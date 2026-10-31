HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Prakriti ka Sangeet: Classical Vocal Recital Ft. Kalapini Komkali
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Back To Classics – Diwali Party (Women-Only)
Where: Crafts Village, 5B, Osho Drive, beside Sadhguru Sannidhi, Gadaipur, Chhatarpur
When: November 1
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Film Festival: Stories on Screen – In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (Director: Pradip Krishen)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Natyakumbh 2026 | Satya Shiv Sundar (Director: Munish Sharma)
Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹500 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: ₹1,799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Book Sale
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place
When: October 31 & November 1
Timing: 11am onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Ananta Kriti – An Expo by Threads & Craft
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: November 1 to 3
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction