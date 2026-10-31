West Delhi traffic to be affected on November 1 due to padyatra, Jail Road closure likely
According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions and traffic restrictions may remain in place between 9 am and 3 pm, depending on traffic conditions.
Traffic movement in parts of west Delhi is likely to be affected on Sunday, November 1, due to a proposed padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC Depot on Jail Road to Tilak Nagar Metro Station.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions and traffic restrictions may remain in place between 9 am and 3 pm, depending on traffic conditions.
Both carriageways of Jail Road, between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar, may be temporarily closed during the procession.
Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and take alternative routes via Sewa Marg–Pankha Road or Mayapuri Road, as applicable, said the police.
Motorists have also been urged to use public transport, preferably the Metro, plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised commuters against roadside parking and urged them to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory on route diversions and restrictions in parts of Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc's rally on Sunday, November 1, at Ramlila ground. The restrictions will remain in place from 10 am to 5 pm, the traffic police said, advising people to plan their journeys accordingly.
The Police identified 10 diversion points, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg–DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.
Several key roads in Central Delhi are also likely to be affected. These include BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, DBG Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road. Traffic restrictions may also affect stretches around Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk and Mandi House.
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