Traffic advisory issued ahead of INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on Nov 1, restrictions from 10 am to 5 pm

Take a look at the restrictions that will remain on various routes in Central Delhi on Sunday:

The police listed 10 diversion points that include Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate and ITO A-Point among others.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on route diversions and restrictions in parts of Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc's rally on Sunday, November 1, at Ramlila ground. The restrictions will remain in place from 10 am to 5 pm, the traffic police said, advising people to plan their journeys accordingly.

INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally INDIA bloc is set to hold a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with prominent opposition leaders in attendance. Supporters from different states have reportedly started to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Also read: Kharge accuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar of 'treason', levels 6 charges during INDIA bloc's mock impeachment

The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and civil society members to join the demonstration, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations such as All India Students' Association (AISA) have also extended support.

Also read: UP's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and Delhi flagged off: Timings, stations

The march is named ‘Chalo Dilli’' and will begin from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. Leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to the starting point of the march, news agency PTI reported.

The INDIA bloc leaders have said they are expecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police expects around 50,000.