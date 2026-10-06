Delhi: Driver declared habitual violator, faces license suspension for 208 violations

A 38-year-old cab owner-driver received 208 traffic violation tickets in under 15 months, including 206 for overspeeding totaling over ₹4.125 lakh, but continued driving his seven-seater car without paying, prompting the Delhi Police to declare him a habitual rules violator and initiate proceedings to suspend his licence. Police have sought to suspend the licence under the Motor Vehicle Act. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Police have sought to suspend his licence under the Motor Vehicle Act. They took around 20 days to trace him because the mobile number linked to his driving licence was incorrect.

Deputy police commissioner (traffic) Ranbir Singh said the Delhi address on the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) was non-existent. “It took our team 20 days to finally trace the 38-year-old man, who owns a black Maruti Ertiga cab bearing Delhi’s registration number, to Jalpura village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh last week. Our counterparts in the Uttar Pradesh Police helped us locate him and his vehicle,” he said.

Singh said the cab owner drove the vehicle when the violations were recorded in Delhi. The first ticket was issued on June 27 last year. The 208th ticket was issued on September 6, 2026.

Singh said a ticket of ₹2,000 is issued for over-speeding, and the known fine amount against the driver for the same violation has accumulated to ₹4.12 lakh, apart from ₹500 for the stop-line violation. He added that there was also a violation for jumping a traffic signal. “All these challans were issued in less than 15 months. But by not paying a single challan and continuing the over-speed violations, the driver, it seems, had no fear of law,” said Singh.

A second officer said the transport office would issue a notice to the alleged repeat violator to appear before the concerned official and submit his driving licence, and he faces suspension of his driving licence for three to six months.

“We have learnt through the cab driver’s lawyer that he will be clearing all the pending challans, and at least 10 of them will be paid by the end of this week,” the officer said.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed states and Union territories to freeze online and other vehicle-related services, including renewal of registration, issuance of fitness and pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates, ownership transfers and even renewal of driving licences, where traffic fines remain unpaid. It was part of a nationwide push to make electronic enforcement of road-safety laws more effective.

The court directed that vehicles with outstanding e-tickets be blacklisted on the central Parivahan portal, blocking their sale or transfer. It said no centre should be permitted to issue a PUC certificate until pending traffic fines are cleared.