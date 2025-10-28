Nursery admissions: Curiosity & cheerfulness will always win a seat, say principals

The race for nursery admissions has already begun at some institutions, while others are about to begin the process next month.

Principals of various schools said that the key to securing a spot for the child is that parents should be who they are and not try to pose as someone they are not. Besides, a cheerful child familiar with the surroundings is always the best candidate.

Authorities at different private schools of the city said that basic soft skills like punctuality, confidence and behaviour are observed in the parents while an interactive and cheerful child with general awareness about the surroundings is preferred.

The registration process at La Martiniere College will continue till November 5. “We prefer a raw child over a trained one. After the culmination of the registration process an interaction of the principal with the parents and children helps in understanding them a bit better,” said bursar Adrian Miachel.

Principal of La Martiniere Girls’ College Aashrita Dass said that the admission window at LMGC begins from November 1 and it will continue till November 14. The forms can also be submitted from November 15-30 with the payment of late fee.

“The College follows a transparent and well-structured process to ensure fairness and clarity for all applicants. On the day of interaction, parents are requested to bring all necessary documents as specified in the admission notice and to arrive on time. Parents and children should be in formal attire. The interaction aims to observe the child’s comfort level, confidence, and readiness to begin a structured learning journey. Parents are expected to encourage their child to be relaxed and natural during the process. There is no compulsion regarding language or formal learning. The emphasis is on the child’s overall disposition and ability to interact with ease,” said Dass.

She also mentioned that no prior academic knowledge is required for admission to Nursery. “However, it is appreciated if the child is familiar with basic social skills—such as responding to her name, identifying simple objects and interacting courteously. The College values a child’s natural curiosity and readiness to learn over any formal instruction,” Dass added.

At Colvin Taluqdars College, the admission process will begin from mid-November, said principal Sachidananda Singh. “We want the child to know the surroundings so that they can answer basic questions like - colours, animals etc. The child should be agile and cheerful. We will check if the parents will be able to pay fees for the child’s education and priority will be given to service class and business families with a cultural background. Priority will be given to siblings of students at the school and wards of alumni,” said Singh.

At Cathedral Senior Secondary School (Cathedral School) siblings of on-roll students, girls, children from minority communities, and children of alumni will be given a preference.

“The admission process will begin in the first week of November. Parents should be calm as we only want to know about the educational and financial background of parents. We would advise them to wear decent clothes,” said Cathedral School principal, Rev Fr Paul Correa.

Principal of Seth MR Jaipuria, Gomit Nagar, Promini Chopra, said that parents should show soft skills through their behaviour “which provides an idea if they align with the school’s motive of transitional learning.

“The admission process will culminate on October 31. We want the parents to fill the admission form carefully and honestly. We want to check if they align with the school’s philosophy,” said Chopra.