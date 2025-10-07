Officials told to ensure fair PCS Preliminary Exam across UP

: Chief secretary SP Goyal has instructed all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officers to ensure that the Provincial Civil Services (Preliminary) and ACF/RFO (Pre) Examination 2025 is conducted fairly, transparently, and without any cheating. While reviewing preparations through video conferencing on Monday, Goyal said that holding the examination with complete honesty is the government’s top priority (For representation only)

While reviewing preparations through video conferencing on Monday, Goyal said that holding the examination with complete honesty is the government’s top priority. He asked all district magistrates to personally supervise the arrangements at every exam centre, follow the Commission’s guidelines, and make sure that staff deployment and training are completed on time.

He stressed that CCTV cameras must work properly, and LIU and STF teams should remain active, especially in sensitive districts. “Strict action will be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, against anyone found cheating or spreading false information,” he warned. He also told railway and roadways departments to make sure candidates can travel easily.

Arrangements must also be made for proper frisking and for shelter in case of rain. The exam will take place on October 12, in two shifts — from 9:30 to 11:30 am and 2:30 to 4:30 pm at 1,435 centres in all 75 districts, with 6.26 lakh candidates expected to appear. Advanced tools such as AI-based alerts, biometric checks, and live CCTV monitoring will be used to ensure a fair process.