Old City monuments hotspot for pre-wedding shoots

After two pandemic waves and small weddings, the winter wedding season is just a week away. With a large number of summer weddings pushed to this season, the week preceding the season is being utilised by would-be brides and grooms for the pre-wedding shoots with the historic monuments in the city turning out to be their favourite destinations for providing a perfect backdrop.

Visit any Old City monument in the Hussainabad section in the early morning hours these days, one will find a team of photographers capturing would-be brides and grooms. Specially dressed for the occasion, with make-up artistes doing the touch-ups, the young couples-to-be are seen striking poses against Rumi Darwaza, Picture Gallery, Clock Tower and against the backdrop of Gomti river at the majestic Kudiya Ghat.

“The big-fat weddings have shrunk to small personalised affairs, so pre-wedding portfolio shoots have become a big affair. When shooting in Lucknow, the historic monuments and some modern structures like Gomti Riverfront, Ambedkar Park and Janeshwar Mishra Park have become the most sought-after spots,” says young lensman Dev Singh.

A pre-wedding shoot at Kudiya Ghat, Lucknow (Dev Singh)

Software engineer Prakhar Sinha, who is getting married on November 21, says, “Ours is a small day-wedding with a 150-person reception in the night. Since all the wedding ceremonies will be solemnised on the same day so we are getting a pre-wedding shoot done. My elder brother, before his marriage, too got a pre-wedding shoot done at the majestic Dilkusha Gardens. Unfortunately, they are not allowing wedding shoots there, so we have zeroed upon the signature of Lucknow — Rumi Darwaza, which looks beautiful in morning lights.”

A pre-wedding shoot near Clock Tower, Lucknow (Amit Saheta)

The trend can be gauged by the fact that many have added pre-wedding shoots to their do-list off late. “Mostly pre-wedding shoots are a part of a complete wedding package, but this year many engaged us, just before the marriage season, as a standalone assignment. People have realised that they can use his shoot pictures in their virtual invitation cards, save the date invitation and social media posts and reels. Also, outstation relatives who can’t visit marriages are sent these cinematic films,” tells lensman Amit Saheta.

The Kudiya Ghat bank with old-world charm and Gomti Riverfront in the Gomti Nagar area with the modern feel gives an amazing contrast, he adds.