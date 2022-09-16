Once a laggard, Uttar Pradesh has now improved its ranking in National Family Health Survey: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh was once a ‘fisaddi’ (laggard) in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) but has now improved its ranking, so much so that it is doing better than the national average in a few segments.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering to mark the launch of the National Nutrition Month.

“When I became CM in 2017, the biggest challenge was the National Family Health Survey. Despite the being most populous state, U.P. was a ‘fisaddi’ (laggard) state in the survey. The situation has now changed and I am happy to say U.P. has shown significant progress. If you look at anaemia (figures), it is better than the national average. Maternal and child mortality are close to the national average. This shows we are on the correct path,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister sought public participation in strengthening anganwadi centres.

“To accelerate our effort, we decentralised the web around Poshan Mission and connected around 60,000 sisters working with self-help-groups. It was a matter of curiosity. I wondered how can those selling liquor be selling nutritious food also. I said sisters can do it with fair practice and so over 60,000 sisters took responsibility and now new plants are coming up in districts and third-party monitoring is being done,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Before 2017, many anganwadi centres did not have their own premises. Over 21,700 anganwadi centres now have their own buildings,” he said.

Proper upbringing during childhood leads to empowered youth and country’s bright future, the chief minister said while launching 700 anganwadi centres, “Sahyog” and “Bal Pitara” mobile apps, the ‘Dular’ programme, along with “Saksham” manual and “Sashakt Anganwadi” booklet during the programme.

Foundation stone for 199 centres were laid while about 501 centres were inaugurated.

Yogi Adityanath stressed on increasing the use of technology for better functioning of anganwadi centres. “Anganwadi workers played a decisive role in the fight against Covid-19 and their contribution is unparalleled. We must collectively contribute to strengthening anganwadi centres, which are home to about 1.70 crore children, for their proper upbringing.”

He also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for making the National Nutrition Month a national-level programme and to governor Anandiben Patel for successfully carrying forward the process of adoption of anganwadi centres.

“Visiting a health centre, anganwadi centre or a primary school whenever I visit any district are always my priorities as an educated and healthy person contributes to a strong nation,” he said.

He said that had the Covid-19 pandemic not affected the pace of the working of the government, the process of converting all the anganwadi centres into pre-primary schools would have progressed rapidly. Dedicated efforts are being made in this direction, he added.