Once considered backward, UP now model of economic growth: Suresh Khanna

Finance minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday said that before 2017 Uttar Pradesh was considered backward. “Now, it has become a model of economic progress, security and good governance,” he added. Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna. (HT file)

Khanna expressed these views at a session on ‘Transforming Financial Landscape in UP’ at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) -2025 in Greater Noida. “Since the NDA came to power at the Centre and the Yogi government in UP, law and order has been strengthened and organised crime has been eliminated,” he added.

“As a result, the state, which was once lagging in terms of economy and development, is now writing a new chapter of progress,” said Khanna. He further said the state’s budget and its size have been continuously increasing. “By 2018, the budget size was ₹3 lakh crore, which has now increased to over ₹8 lakh crore,” the minister added.

He said due to the proper law and order situation, the ‘Ganga of development’ is flowing in UP and investments of over ₹15 lakh crore have come in so far. “The state government is providing every possible support to investors. Apps like Nivesh Mitra and Nivesh Sarathi have been created for the convenience of investors,” Khanna said.

He said Uttar Pradesh leads the country in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), with ₹3,700 crore of FDI received so far. The finance minister also pointed out that relief in GST will directly benefit the common people. “State’s exports before 2014 were ₹84,000 crore, which has now increased to over ₹1,76,000 crore,” he said.

“There has been a tremendous boost in UP’s economy. We have increased our budget by 133%. In 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh became a revenue surplus state with ₹59,000 crore. Our income exceeds our expenditure by a significant margin, making UP a frontrunner in the country in this regard,” Khanna said.