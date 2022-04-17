UP STF arrests one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply
The UP police Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said.
They said the fraudster had duped as many as two flour mill owners and four oil and ghee mill owners since the lockdown was imposed in the country in March, 2020.
The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.
It further stated that Mishra has duped 821 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹ 24 lakh from Kannauj firm Jagdamba edible oil and a case of fraud is lodged with the Kannuaj police in this connection. A police official said Mishra used to procure firms’ number from the list of companies India Mart and fix a deal with them posing as a government supplier. He said he used to make some payment in advance for the surety and disappear without giving the rest of amount after getting the supply.
The official said Mishra used to provide fake GST papers and fake postdated cheques to the firms. He said the accused later sell the products in the open market in cheaper rates. He said Mishra has duped others firms including Prakash flour mill of Hardoi, Gangotri flour mill of Etawah, Mayur oils of Kanpur, Ananda ghee of Kanpur and Fortune oil distributer of Kanpur in the same manner.
7 teams formed to investigate suicide of contractor: Karnataka Police
Karnataka police have formed seven teams to investigate the alleged suicide of contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Santosh Patil, officials said on Saturday. Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, barely two weeks after accusing former rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of harassing him for a 40% commission to release funds for around ₹4 crore worth of work done.
Talking of PM Awaas Yojana impact, Maurya recalls humble past
LUCKNOW: Talking about how a record number of houses for poor built during the BJP rule had helped the common man, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday recalled his humble past when his mother would climb the roof of his hutment to fix leakage during the rainy season.
Yogi sounds NCR alert after Noida, Ghaziabad Covid uptick
Amid an uptick in Covid cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday put all National Capital Region districts of UP on alert. Yogi was reviewing the Covid situation at a meeting of his Team-9 here. Overall, Uttar Pradesh recorded 106 new Covid cases, including 70 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 11 in Ghaziabad, Lucknow 5, Meerut 3 and Saharanpur 2 on Saturday, according to state health department data.
UP govt asks DMs, SPs to ensure security of board answer books
PRAYAGRAJ: Armed police personnel would ensure security of answer sheets of UP board examinations during evaluation. Evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students who appeared in UP Board's High School and Intermediate Examination-2022, will be held at 271 evaluation centers across the state, board officials said. A total of 51,92,689 students were registered UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13.
Ludhiana | 2 women among 4 held for selling drugs in syringes, 250.5 gm drugs recovered
The Dakha police on Friday arrested four accused, including two women, for drug peddling. The police have recovered 250 gm cannabis, .5 gm heroin, ₹1,910 drug money and syringes. The accused, Sumandeep of Mandi Mullanpur, Somni, Manoj Sahni, Sunita, used to sell the heroin in syringes and inject into the veins of drug addicts. Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused near the railway station following a tip-off.
