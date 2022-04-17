UP STF arrests one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply

The UP police Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said.

They said the fraudster had duped as many as two flour mill owners and four oil and ghee mill owners since the lockdown was imposed in the country in March, 2020.

The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.

It further stated that Mishra has duped 821 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹ 24 lakh from Kannauj firm Jagdamba edible oil and a case of fraud is lodged with the Kannuaj police in this connection. A police official said Mishra used to procure firms’ number from the list of companies India Mart and fix a deal with them posing as a government supplier. He said he used to make some payment in advance for the surety and disappear without giving the rest of amount after getting the supply.

The official said Mishra used to provide fake GST papers and fake postdated cheques to the firms. He said the accused later sell the products in the open market in cheaper rates. He said Mishra has duped others firms including Prakash flour mill of Hardoi, Gangotri flour mill of Etawah, Mayur oils of Kanpur, Ananda ghee of Kanpur and Fortune oil distributer of Kanpur in the same manner.