One dead, several hurt as Jaguar crashes into Diwali crowd in Prayagraj

One person died and around eight others were seriously injured after a high-end car rammed into a crowded Diwali market in the Rajrupur area of Prayagraj on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Dhoomanganj police station. The driver, reportedly in an inebriated state, is said to be from the family of a reputed sweets and confectionery business in the Lukerganj area of the city.

The young driver was also seriously injured, as the car’s airbag failed to deploy during the crash. Identified as Rachit Madhyan, a resident of Lukerganj, the accused was admitted to MLN Divisional Hospital.

Eyewitnesses claimed the Jaguar was moving at high speed when it crashed into the crowd. After the collision, the driver locked himself inside the vehicle, refusing to open the doors until police arrived and extracted him for medical treatment.

According to DCP (city) Manish Kumar Shandilya, the driver of the car was in an inebriated state due to which he lost control over the vehicle which ploughed into the Diwali crowd near Rajrupur labour crossing.

“The car first hit a couple of four wheelers and then rammed into two-wheelers parked on the roadside in the crowded market area,” he said.

The DCP said the deceased had been identified as Pradeep Kumar Patel, 51. He worked as an electrician and had come out of his house in Rajrupur to make purchases from the market. Four to five seriously injured victims were admitted to a private hospital in Lukerganj, while three others were rushed to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH) Trauma Centre. Some of the injured include Amesh, 43, Anup, 10, Vijay Chaurasia, Sunil Sharma, and Bablu.

Agitated residents and bystanders retaliated by climbing on the Jaguar and damaging it with bricks and stones. They also blocked the Rajrupur intersection, raising slogans. Police intervened and pacified the crowd by assuring stern action against the guilty.