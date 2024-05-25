One killed, 11 injured as bus catches fire on Agra-Lucknow expressway

A man was killed and 11 others sustained injuries when a sleeper bus carrying 42 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi caught fire after hitting a divider on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Etawah district early on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at channel number 118 in Chaubiya area of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. (For Representation)

The accident occurred at channel number 118 in Chaubiya area. The deceased was identified as bus driver Nasir Khan, 40, of Tola Dholganj in Gorakhpur’s Mangalpur area, they added. Seeing the fire, the driver managed to steer the bus to the side of the expressway in which he was severely injured.

Station officer, Jaswantnagar police station, Mansoor Ahmed said the injured had been shifted to the trauma centre in Saifai. The bus driver died there during treatment.