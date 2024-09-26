One nation one election needed: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday said “one nation one election” was the need of the country as it will reduce economic burden of it. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan in UP’s Kaushambi on September 26. (HT photo)

Addressing a ‘Vanchit Samaj Sammelan’ in Muratganj area of Kaushambi, Paswan accused the opposition parties like Congress, SP and BSP of trying to take political advantage by creating fear about reservation and Constitution.

He also announced to fight on every front for the rights of the Pasi community. He said the SP, the BSP and the Congress have repeatedly worked to scare the Dalits. “As long as Ram Vilas Paswan’s son is alive, there is no threat to reservation and Constitution,” he said.

Countering SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s statement terming STF ‘Special Thakur Force’, Paswan said encounters were carried out in a planned manner under his (Akhilesh Yadav’s) government.

“That is why he knows the definition of STF. The backbone of mafias is being broken under the Yogi government,” he said. LJP’s eastern UP chief Rajiv Paswan, district president Sunil Jaiswal among others were present on the occasion.