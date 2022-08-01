one station one product to give a push to ODOP initiative in Uttar Pradesh
The Yogi Adityanath government would promote products selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, through the one station one product (OSOP) initiative.
As part of this, the railway stations of the district will act as promotional hubs for ODOP products, officials said.
The OSOP was mentioned in the union budget 2022-2023 and as part of the initiative all railway stations in a particular district would market ODOP products of the district, they added.
This has been decided after the pilot OSOP project in Varanasi and Pratapgarh railway stations were successful, officials said.
“If a train is passing through Ayodhya, then all the railway stations falling in this district – from Ayodhya, Ayodhya Cantt, Bilhar Ghat, Bada Gaon, Bharatkund, Devrakot, Darshannagar, Gauria Mau, Masoudha, Raujagaon, Salarpur, Sohawal, Gosaiganj, Rudauli and Acharya Narendranagar will showcase jaggery, the ODOP of this district,” an official said.
Additional chief secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal recently had discussed the project with railway officials concerned.
“Due to its extensive network railways is a symbol of the unity and integrity of the country. U.P. being the most populous state is also one of the states with the largest number of passengers who use railways,” said Sehgal.
“U.P. has also emerged as a favourite destination of tourists in the last five years and therefore, the OSOP scheme will further expand the scope of ODOP,” he added.
Uniformity in stalls as per the standard size will be made available by the railways, officials said. As per requirement, there can be more than one stall at a railway station and the stalls will be both permanent and on mobile trolleys.
“The MSME department will pay the rent; ₹1000 for 15 days and the list of vendors and their rotation will also be prepared by the department,” officials said.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the ODOP scheme on January 24, 2018 to promote indigenous products of 75 districts at national and international platforms.
-
Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
A local court on Sunday granted ten-day remand of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Amritsar police in the murder case of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead in August last year. The city police had earlier approached a Gurdaspur court for Rana Kandowalia transit remand. Bhagwanpuria had been on ten days remand with the Gurdaspur police in connection with the recovery of heroin along the India-Pakistan border.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Kin of victims decline Punjab Speaker’s request for more time to complete probe
The families of the victims of the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing and Sikh protesters on Sunday declined Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan's request to give more time to complete the probe into the incident and further announced to hold another gathering on August 16. The victims' families and Sikh organisations gathered at Behbal Kalan to decide further action plan of the protest. Following this, the protesters agreed to give two weeks more time.
-
Now, police teams tracing Atiq’s son Umar; Ali’s aides still at large
After the surrender of Ali Ahmed, younger son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, before the district court on Saturday, the police are now making efforts to arrest four of his aides who are still at large. Moreover, the police teams will also expedite their efforts to trace the whereabouts of Atiq's eldest son Umar who is dodging not only the Uttar Pradesh police but also the CBI.
-
Underprivileged students learn to dream big with free NEET coaching
A group of doctors and medical students in Maharashtra are offering free coaching to students from poor families and rural areas to prepare them for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), for which private coaching classes are a costly affair. Six students from the batch of 36 cracked the Common Entrance Test of the Maharashtra government for medical and engineering courses. Many of them got into good colleges.
-
1000 plus campaigners sing national anthem to save Aarey
Mumbai: In order to evoke the spirit of unity and patriotism and send a strong message to the critics of the Save Aarey movement that their protests are not 'anti-development', over 1,000 plus campaigners, gathered at Aarey Colony's Birsa Munda Chowk on Sunday morning, sung the powerful rendition of the Indian national anthem toward the end of their demonstration at 1pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics