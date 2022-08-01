one station one product to give a push to ODOP initiative in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government would promote products selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, through the one station one product (OSOP) initiative.

As part of this, the railway stations of the district will act as promotional hubs for ODOP products, officials said.

The OSOP was mentioned in the union budget 2022-2023 and as part of the initiative all railway stations in a particular district would market ODOP products of the district, they added.

This has been decided after the pilot OSOP project in Varanasi and Pratapgarh railway stations were successful, officials said.

“If a train is passing through Ayodhya, then all the railway stations falling in this district – from Ayodhya, Ayodhya Cantt, Bilhar Ghat, Bada Gaon, Bharatkund, Devrakot, Darshannagar, Gauria Mau, Masoudha, Raujagaon, Salarpur, Sohawal, Gosaiganj, Rudauli and Acharya Narendranagar will showcase jaggery, the ODOP of this district,” an official said.

Additional chief secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal recently had discussed the project with railway officials concerned.

“Due to its extensive network railways is a symbol of the unity and integrity of the country. U.P. being the most populous state is also one of the states with the largest number of passengers who use railways,” said Sehgal.

“U.P. has also emerged as a favourite destination of tourists in the last five years and therefore, the OSOP scheme will further expand the scope of ODOP,” he added.

Uniformity in stalls as per the standard size will be made available by the railways, officials said. As per requirement, there can be more than one stall at a railway station and the stalls will be both permanent and on mobile trolleys.

“The MSME department will pay the rent; ₹1000 for 15 days and the list of vendors and their rotation will also be prepared by the department,” officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the ODOP scheme on January 24, 2018 to promote indigenous products of 75 districts at national and international platforms.