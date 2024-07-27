 One student dies, 14 injured as pickup van rams into truck in U.P.’s Ballia - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
One student dies, 14 injured as pickup van rams into truck in U.P.’s Ballia

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jul 27, 2024 07:56 PM IST

School student killed, 14 injured as pickup van collides with truck in Ballia, UP. 4 critical, 2 referred to Varanasi, others stable. Driver lost control with 20 children onboard.

A school student was killed and 14 were injured when their pickup van rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Kapuri village under Phephana police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kapuri village under Phephana police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. (For Representation)
“Four injured children are critical and two of them have been referred to Varanasi while the other two are undergoing treatment at Ballia district hospital. The remaining ones are said to be out of danger,” said Ballia district magistrate Praveen Kumar.

As per the DM, the students, aged between 12 and 17 years, were from a private school. The deceased student was identified as Yash Pratap Singh, 16, he said.

According to police, an empty pickup van was going from Narhi towards the city when around 20 children of a school located in Maldepur boarded it.

The driver asked them to get down but to no avail. With children onboard, the vehicle started for Ballia. The driver later lost control over the steering and collided with a truck parked on the roadside near Kapuri village.

News / Cities / Lucknow / One student dies, 14 injured as pickup van rams into truck in U.P.'s Ballia
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
