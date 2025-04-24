One victim wrongly identified in Gomtinagar double murder case

In a twist in the double murder case in Gomtinagar Extension on April 19, police have found that one of the victims had been wrongly identified, after the family of the deceased approached the police and identified the body. For representation. (Sourced)

“One of the victims was earlier identified as Rakesh from Kaiserganj, Barabanki, but it was found that he was Mukesh Rawat, a resident of Digdiga locality in Gomtinagar,” station house officer (SHO) of Gomtinagar Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said.

This fact came to light when Mukesh’s father, Jaggi, and brother, Rajju, reached Gomtinagar police station with Mukesh’s photograph. Police then showed the family video and photo evidence, following which Mukesh’s identity was confirmed. His body was later handed over to them after formal identification at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) mortuary.

To recall, two bodies were recovered near the railway tracks and garbage dump in the Viram Khand area of Gomtinagar on the morning of April 19.

Police initially identified the victims as Ram Sawar and Rakesh and said that both were construction workers residing in Shankarpurwa.

On the complaint by Ram Sawar’s wife, Vandana, a murder case was registered. Three accused -- Ramdev alias Mahadev of Jaunpur, Shivraj alias Shiva of Sitapur, and Mohit Kumar alias Lallai of Sitapur -- were arrested, while five others are on the run. “While Ram Sawar’s body was claimed and cremated, no one approached the police to claim the second body till Wednesday. Mukesh was missing since April 19,” the SHO said.

Mukesh’s family informed the police about a suspicious phone call. They said that Mukesh’s employer, Prem, received a call on the night of April 18 from a man claiming to be from Gomtinagar Extension police station. The caller inquired about Mukesh’s identity, saying he would call back in 10 minutes, but the number was switched off soon after.

The family has demanded investigation into the role of the caller, whom they suspect could be linked to the double murder. They said they would meet police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar on Thursday and submit a formal request for investigation.

According to the SHO, they were updating official records to mention the identity of the second victim as Mukesh Rawat.