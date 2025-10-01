Online gaming fraud case: Jharkhand youth behind Lko teen’s suicide arrested

Almost two weeks after the suicide of a 14-year-old boy from Mohanlalganj, police on Wednesday arrested a Jharkhand youth and held a minor from Bihar accused of duping the Class 6 student of nearly ₹13 lakh through an online gaming fraud. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Following a joint investigation by Mohanlalganj police and the cyber cell, the accused, Sanat Gorai (20) of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, was tracked down and arrested. Another juvenile is being questioned for possible involvement,” said DCP, South, Nipun Agarwal, in a press conference.

Yash Kumar was found dead on September 15. His family had told police that he was deeply involved in Free Fire Max, and suspicious bank transactions later revealed that large sums of money had been siphoned off. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Mohanlalganj police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

“Sanat Gorai, 20, befriended the victim while playing ‘Free Fire Max’ and gradually lured him with promises of premium gaming IDs, diamonds, and higher ranks. Over two months, he allegedly persuaded the minor to transfer money multiple times through UPI and wallets,” said ACP, Mohanlalganj, Rajneesh Verma. The officer added, “When Yash demanded a refund, Gorai began threatening him, pushing the boy further into distress. Investigators also found that Gorai had accessed the victim’s email and formatted his phone to destroy digital evidence after the suicide.”

“During chats and calls, the accused lured Yash into trusting him by promising to play the game and sell his ID in exchange for money. Yash sent the money but no ID was given to him. When Yash asked for his money, the accused threatened him. He was in contact with Yash for the last two months,” Verma told reporters.

The money was deposited into at least a dozen bank accounts and e-wallets from where it was withdrawn, according to police.

The DCP said that the accused has been scamming people since 2018. He met the co accused minor on the gaming platform around six months back and decided to con children.

What police recovered

During the arrest, police seized ₹4.71 lakh, e-wallets with ₹1.5 lakh, frozen pending refund, an Apple laptop worth ₹1.5 lakh (purchased with the victim’s money), a smartphone, four ATM cards, PAN and Aadhaar card.

The minor also had access to a smartphone which had his father’s bank account linked, and this is how he hid transaction notifications and OTPs from his family.

The victim’s father spotted the loss of money which he had received as proceeds of sale of an ancestral property. Yet, he did not inform his son about the missing money. The family only realised the gravity of the situation after the boy’s suicide.

Police caution parents

Officials termed the case a “serious warning” about unsupervised online gaming. They appealed to parents to monitor their children’s screen time, use parental control apps such as Google Family Link, and ensure in-app purchases are secured with authentication. “Children must be protected from online predators hiding behind gaming platforms. We urge families to stay alert and immediately report suspicious activity to the cyber helpline 1930,” the DCP added.

