Onus is on students to make India “Vishwa Guru”: U.P. minister

The foundation day of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti ( KMC) Language University here was celebrated on Saturday. The first alumni meet of the university was organised during the day. Uttar Pradesh minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari was the chief guest on the occasion.

BJP MLA from Bakshi Ka Talab seat Yogesh Shukla and Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University vice chancellor Prof Rana Krishna Pal Singh graced the occasion as guests of honour.

In his address, minister Danish Azad Ansari encouraged all students and asked them to use their energy in a positive direction. He said it was the responsibility of the students to make India a “Vishwa Guru” (global teacher).

Prof Rana Krishna Pal Singh said both National Education Policy 2020 and NAAC emphasised collaboration between the university and the alumni. Praising all students, MLA Yogesh Shukla said all of them were winners even if they weren’t receiving any trophy. The winners of the competitions held under a cultural event were given away certificates and medals. A total of 122 students won medals and certificates in various competitions.

In the second session of the programme, the inaugural meeting of the Alumni Association was held in the administrative building. On this occasion, vice chancellor of the language university, Prof NB Singh, said, “Now the responsibility of taking the university to new heights rests on the shoulders of its alumni.”

Neeraj Shukla, president of the Alumni Association, presented his views regarding the future of the association. Its secretary Tanu Dang discussed how alumni could contribute in strengthening the institution. Ruchita Sujai Chowdhary, vice president, Alumni Association, informed the students about the incubation cell of the university.