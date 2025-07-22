Operation Conviction: Over 15,000 criminals jailed in Uttar Pradesh within a year

: Under the state government’s Operation Conviction, more than 15,600 criminals have been convicted in just one year for serious crimes such as murder, robbery, kidnapping, and offences under the POCSO Act. During this period, 47,149 serious criminal cases were identified, out of which 19,584 were settled in court. These led to the conviction of 15,641 individuals. 47,149 serious criminal cases were identified, out of which 19,584 were settled in court. These led to the conviction of 15,641 individuals. (For representation only)

According to director general (Prosecution) Dipesh Juneja, Operation Conviction is being carried out across Uttar Pradesh to ensure the strictest punishment for criminals involved in heinous offences. In the past year, a total of 47,149 cases related to crimes like murder, robbery, loot, kidnapping, POCSO Act violations, rape, and theft were identified. Out of these, 19,584 cases were decided in court, resulting in 15,641 convictions.

Juneja shared detailed data:

Murder cases: Out of 9,942 identified, 4,137 were decided in court, with 3,411 convictions. This gives a conviction rate of 82.45%. POCSO Act and rape cases: 27,074 cases were identified, and 9,140 were settled, leading to 6,075 convictions. The conviction rate was 66.46%.

Robbery cases: 203 out of 461 were decided, with 174 convictions—a conviction rate of 85.71%.

Loot cases: Out of 1,969, 780 were settled, resulting in 740 convictions. This is a 94.87% conviction rate.

Theft/housebreaking: Out of 7,573 cases, 5,246 were decided. 5,175 resulted in convictions, with just 71 acquittals. The conviction rate stood at 98.64%.

Kidnapping cases: 78 out of 130 were settled in court. 66 resulted in convictions, with 12 acquittals. The conviction rate here was 84.61%.

He also mentioned that technology has played a major role in improving the effectiveness of Operation Conviction. Tools such as the e-prosecution portal, case tracking systems, and virtual court hearings have been widely introduced. Additionally, prosecution officers are being regularly trained at the district level, and cases are being reviewed frequently to ensure timely justice.

The campaign has not only helped increase public confidence in law enforcement, but has also had a strong deterrent effect on criminals, said Juneja. He added that Operation Conviction is more than just a law enforcement effort. It has become a symbol of the rule of law being firmly re-established in Uttar Pradesh. In many areas, organised crime networks have weakened, and criminal activity has reduced.