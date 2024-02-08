Operation Conviction: Over 23k convicts sentenced in 7 months

The count of convicts sentenced in various crime cases since the launch of ‘Operation Conviction’ on July 1, 2023, has surpassed 23,000 in seven months. Notably, 19 convicts received death penalties, while 2,213 were handed life imprisonment in separate cases across different courts of Uttar Pradesh. The ‘Operation Conviction’ programme was initiated to expedite the rate of conviction across the state. For Representation Only (HT File)

In a press release issued by the state government media cell, additional director general (ADG) of the prosecution directorate, Dipesh Juneja, provided further details about ‘Operation Conviction,’ which has delivered justice to numerous victims and instilled fear among criminals that there is no escape after committing a crime, as the long arm of the law will inevitably catch up with them.

The ADG revealed that a total of 23,971 convicts have been punished in 17,657 different criminal cases between July 1, 2023, and January 25, 2024. “In addition to death penalties and life terms, approximately 30 convicts received sentences ranging from 15 to 19 years of imprisonment, 1405 convicts were sentenced to between 10 and 14 years in jail, and at least 2,154 convicts were handed punishments ranging from five to nine years,” he said. He also mentioned that punishments were handed out in 1482 cases under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.