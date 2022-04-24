‘Operation Kayakalp’ to transform UP’s primary & upper primary schools

Lucknow To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into ‘smart schools’ under ‘Operation Kayakalp’.

To fulfill the quality education resolution and bring state-run schools at par with private institutions in terms of facilities and infrastructure, the government has chalked out an action plan, according to a press release.

About 30,000 secondary schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities.

Owing to the sustained efforts of the state government in the past, the state-run schools are amalgamating traditional teaching methodology with tech-based learning to improve the quality of education. As a result, the number of students who have enrolled in these schools has also risen.

It is noteworthy that UP government’s ‘Operation Kayakalp’ that is aimed at transforming the primary schools of the state was started in 2019.

Under this, efforts are being made to provide a clean and safe environment with modern facilities to 1.64 lakh children studying in 1.33 lakh council schools.