‘Operation Kayakalp’ to transform UP’s primary & upper primary schools
Lucknow To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into ‘smart schools’ under ‘Operation Kayakalp’.
To fulfill the quality education resolution and bring state-run schools at par with private institutions in terms of facilities and infrastructure, the government has chalked out an action plan, according to a press release.
About 30,000 secondary schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities.
Owing to the sustained efforts of the state government in the past, the state-run schools are amalgamating traditional teaching methodology with tech-based learning to improve the quality of education. As a result, the number of students who have enrolled in these schools has also risen.
It is noteworthy that UP government’s ‘Operation Kayakalp’ that is aimed at transforming the primary schools of the state was started in 2019.
Under this, efforts are being made to provide a clean and safe environment with modern facilities to 1.64 lakh children studying in 1.33 lakh council schools.
-
Potable tap water to every home by 2024 govt’s priority: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said it was the priority of the government to ensure supply of clean drinking tap water to the homes of the poor living in villages from Bundelkhand to Varanasi (Kashi) by 2024. Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of irrigation department here at Circuit House and reviewed the progress of various projects of the department.
-
UP’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Rampur draws praise from PM Modi
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to a local pond in Shahabad's Patwai area of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh being transformed into an 'Amrit Sarovar' – the name the PM has given to an initiative that seeks to focus on the need for water conservation, among other things. The PM had suggested linking the initiative locally with memory of a freedom fighter.
-
‘Making UP a healthy state our priority’
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has said “taking care of the health of each citizen is our concern and to make UP a 'healthy state' is our priority.” On the occasion, he also paid tribute at the memorial built at PMSA Bhavan in the memory of the doctors who died in the line of duty during the pandemic.
-
213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. “In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths.
-
Fadnavis questions Navneet’s overnight jail stay, Sena says ruckus ‘sponsored’ by BJP
Mumbai After the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi for the way Navneet was arrested and kept in the police station. On the other hand, Shiv Sena alleged that the 'drama' was sponsored by the BJP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics