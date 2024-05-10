Oppn has conceded defeat after third phase: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said opposition parties, which were demoralised after three phases of the Lok Sabha polls and had conceded defeat, had started commenting on Lord Ram. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath waving at an election rally in Gorakhpur on May 10. (HT photo)

“Some say the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is ‘useless,’ while others question its public benefit. Those who support terrorists will undoubtedly feel bad about the Ram temple,” he said while addressing a rally at Mahant Digvijaynath Park in Gorakhpur after BJP candidate Ravi Kishan Shukla filed his nomination papers.

“Congress, SP and BSP have all acknowledged their loss. I had the opportunity to visit nine states nationwide during the election campaign. A unified voice echoes throughout the country – “Ek baar fir, Modi sarkar,” Yogi added.

He lambasted that submissive attitude of political parties in power before had resulted in terrorist attack on Sankatmochan temple and court bomb blast in which thousand of people had lost their lives.

‘Ramrajya solution to all problems’

Elaborating on Ramrajya principles, the CM said it stood for equality and respect to every section of the society with safety and prosperity that was translating into reality in India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

‘Vote for developed India’

The CM urged people to vote for the BJP for self-reliant and “Viksit Bharat” as this election is vital for every section. He also underlined various development projects carried out in Gorakhpur during the past ten years.

Yogi performs Rudrabhishek

The CM performed “Rudrabhishek” at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on second day of his two days visit to Gorakhpur on Friday.