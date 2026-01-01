‘Other crimes saw fall in 2025, but cyber fraud posed a challenge to Agra police’

While there was a fall in other crimes, cyber frauds remained a major challenge for Agra Police Commissionerate last year as compared to 2024. There was a 28 percent rise in cases registered under IT Act as in comparison to 301 cases in 2024, 384 cases were registered under the Act in 2025. However, cases of dacoity, loot, house trespass, murders, rioting, rape, dowry murder witnessed fall. There was a 110 percent rise in the number of police encounters. As compared to 301 cases in 2024, 384 cases were registered under the IT Act in 2025 in Agra. (For Representation)

Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar came up with comparative statistics of 2024 and 2025 during a press meet on Wednesday (December 31). He detailed achievements, including that of rise in conviction rate of accused, and gave credit to better policing in ensuring punishment to undertrial accused.

In comparison to 1003 cases in court resulting in conviction in 2024, there were 1,475 cases where conviction took place in 2025. In 2024, 1,498 undertrial were convicted while the number rose to 2,148 in 2025. Two got death sentences in 2025 while only one faced it in 2024.

Likewise in 2024, 119 were sentenced to life imprisonment, 127 got the same punishment in 2025, said Kumar. In 2024, there were 39 police encounters resulting in the arrest of 69 accused out of which 48 were left injured. In 2025, there were 82 police encounters by Agra Police Commissionerate resulting in the arrest of 152 accused with 96 injured and one dead in 2025, he added.

Cases registered on complaints of cyber frauds on NCRP portal at Agra Police Commissionerate rose from 189 in 2024 to 208 in 2025. There were 34 arrests made in 2024 for cyber frauds that rose to 104 in 2025. Cyber frauds involving ₹41 crore were reported in 2024, while such frauds involving ₹29 crore were reported in 2025, Kumar said.

“We are committed to taking effective action against cyber frauds in 2026 and for this information, awareness and timely reporting is the key. Agra police are effectively blocking the suspicious numbers,” he added.

He also said a check on crimes against women and effective monitoring led to a rise in conviction in cases related to crime against women in 2025 when 1,475 undertrials faced punishment as compared to 1,003 undertrials in 2024. As many as 2,148 were arrested for crime against women in 2025 as compared to 1,498 arrested in 2024. Two faced death sentences in 2025 in such crimes.

Kumar also highlighted effective action against those involved in religious conversion, saying 14 were arrested by Agra police in 2025 for their alleged involvement in such cases.

“In 2025, Agra police took up an otherwise routine looking missing of two sisters from Sadar area of Agra city with utmost seriousness despite parents remaining clueless. This led to exposure of an illegal racket of religious conversion and arrest of 14 accused besides recovery of 10 girls, including two missing Agra girls,” he said.