Our daughters, our pride, say Lucknowites

It’s often said that daughters are shadows of their mom. This Daughter’s Day we spoke to a few mother-daughter duos based in Lucknow who share the same professional page and feel that being in the same field have made their bond more valuable and has surely enhanced their understanding on the whole.

Fashion designer Asma Hussain has two daughters. Amira who happens to be a graphic artist while the younger one Naila is happily following her mother’s footsteps and creating ripples in the fashion industry.

Talking about their bond Hussain says, “The mother-daughter bond is the and daughters is the strongest of all parent-child bonds. I love my daughters they have always stood by me and appreciated my hard work — as a mother as well as a professional. It was only the other day that my elder daughter told me that ‘mom you have been more than a mother to us. You have been a friend who will always be on our side, loving and protecting us...’ I felt overwhelmed with joy. Truly, I am blessed to have daughters like them and I am proud to say that they will wholeheartedly take my legacy forward.”

Dance teacher and performer Archna Verma and her daughter Shreya not only share love for the dance form but have also shared the stage multiple times performing kathak together. “My daughter is my world. I know she has imbibed all from me. When I came to Lucknow after marriage I joined Pt Arjun Mishra Kathak Academy and she used to accompany me as a two-year-old. Since then, she has been following me and learning the dance form. At 13, today she is a kathak exponent and performs across country. She has made me proud as a mother as well as an artiste. Whenever I look at her I see myself in her on stage.”

A teacher with illustrious career of 23 years at La Martiniere Girls College and a single parent, Manju Sharma feels proud that since her daughter too joined same profession and took up a job as a lecturer at National Degree College they have started connecting a lot better. “Radhika says now she totally understands me as well as my principles and this makes me so happy as mother. She has been my strength be it as a child or as a young girl. Being in the same profession has made our equation fun and amazing. You can say we are on same page as professionals and share life all in all.”