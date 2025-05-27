Outer Ring Road, mega projects to boost connectivity, jobs in SCR

: With the Uttar Pradesh government fast-tracking major development plans under the proposed State Capital Region (SCR), residents of the state capital and its adjoining districts can expect faster connectivity, more job opportunities and improved infrastructure It aims to decongest city roads, speed up intra and inter-district travel and lay the groundwork for industrial and residential growth. (Sourced)

Set to connect six districts -- Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Rae Bareli -- the Outer Ring Road project is at the heart of this proposed transformation.

It aims to decongest city roads, speed up intra and inter-district travel and lay the groundwork for industrial and residential growth. The project will integrate Lucknow, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Rae Bareli and Unnao, covering 27,826 square kilometres.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials said said they have finalised the tender to appoint a consultant agency for the Outer Ring Road and sent it to the state government for approval.

“The consultant will prepare a comprehensive master plan for the entire SCR,” LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said.

An HT report on May 26 mentioned that a team of 18 experts from a consultancy will be tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the SCR, a regional planning initiative modelled on the National Capital Region (NCR).

The report, which quoted government sources, also mentioned that officials confirmed that the selected firm emerged as the Level-1 bidder among three applicants. Its appointment is expected to be cleared by the state cabinet shortly, the report said. The SCR plan is designed to attract investments and unlock economic potential in and around Lucknow.

Officials said the region will host smart clusters, innovation zones, and industry-specific hubs, making it a magnet for employment and entrepreneurship.

The flagship projects planned across the SCR are: IT City on Kisan Path, Wellness City on Sultanpur Road, Anant Nagar Housing Scheme on Mohan Road, Prabandh Nagar Scheme on IIM Road, 10,000-seat Mega Convention Centre, State ODOP (One District One Product) Centre, PM MITRA Textile Park in Lucknow ,Defence Industrial Corridor, Biofuel Plant in Sitapur, Mega Leather Cluster (MLC) in Sandila, Leather Technology Park in Bathar, Sewage Infrastructure Phase III in Rae Bareli and Trans Ganga City in Unnao.

Officials said these projects will bring employment, industrial growth, and better living standards for lakhs of residents across central U.P.

Improved road and air connectivity

The SCR will be linked to major economic corridors. For instance, Delhi (534 km) will be connected via the Agra–Lucknow Expressway, and Kolkata via the Purvanchal Expressway and National Highway-19. The upcoming Ganga Expressway will connect the region with Meerut and Prayagraj.

Air travel options will also improve. The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow remains the main hub, while nearby airports in Kanpur (87 km) and Ayodhya (155 km), along with a flying school in Rae Bareli, will support regional connectivity.

Governance and planning

The Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR) will be governed by a high-level committee headed by the chief minister as chairman, chief secretary as vice chairman and the divisional commissioner as secretary. The structure is designed to ensure fast-track decisions and coordinated planning.

In a vision statement, LDA highlighted that global investors look for well-connected, economically vibrant regions.

“To achieve that, we are preparing smart clusters and industrial districts that anchor regional growth,” an official said.