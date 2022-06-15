Over 1 lakh RTE admissions in UP this year and growing
More than 1.03 lakh children from disadvantaged sections have been admitted to unaided recognised private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act this year, so far.
Around 20,000 students more will be added to this year’s RTE admissions after the third phase lottery that was carried out by basic education minister Sandeep Singh, on Wednesday.
Seat allotment of poor children in private schools under RTE is done through lottery from the available applications.
In the third phase, 26,915 applications were verified against 36,232 applications. Over all, 1,24,145 allocations have been done in three phases so far.
RTE mandates unaided recognised private schools to set aside at least 25 per cent of their entry-level seats (pre-primary and class 1) for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections.
There is a provision of monthly fee reimbursement of ₹450 per child to the unaided recognised private schools by the state government. Additionally, ₹5000 annually is provided to the parents of such students for books and uniform.
“The implementation of the policy has been a rising curve with 42,000 admissions in 2018, 59,652 in 2019, another 87,728 in 2020 and 99,255 admissions in 2021,” said Samina Bano of Rightwalk Foundation.
“All the recognised private schools of the state are requested to cooperate with the government and the department in getting maximum children benefited under this scheme,” she said.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics