Over 10L Kalpvasis seek Maa Saraswati’s blessings in Mahakumbh

Over 10 lakh Kalpvasis, observing Kalpvas on the banks of Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Monday, marking the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. Throughout the sacred Magh month, they perform daily rituals, including bathing in the Ganga and fasting. As per tradition, Kalpvasis took a silent Brahma Muhurta bath at the holy confluence, demonstrating deep faith and devotion.

Settled across various sectors of the sprawling Mahakumbh mela, they began their journey on foot to the Sangam banks early in the morning. Alongside Akharas, sadhus, and crores of devotees, they participated in the Amrit Snan, marking another milestone in the spiritual grandeur of Mahakumbh.

According to mythology, Maa Saraswati appeared on Basant Panchami and is believed to reside in Prayagraj on this day. She is said to flow as an underground stream, merging with the Ganga and Yamuna to form the sacred Triveni Sangam.

Devotees offered white clothes and flowers to the goddess, singing bhajans in her praise. Many scholars and katha vachaks worshipped their scriptures as part of the rituals.

Following the puja, prasad, including curd and chuda (flattened rice), was distributed among devotees. Individuals from the fields of literature, art, music, and education also paid homage to Maa Saraswati at various locations across the city, further enriching the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival.