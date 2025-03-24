Over 14 lakh youth trained under UP Skill Development Mission

Various programmes are being organised across Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of eight years of the Yogi Adityanath government. As part of this, the UP Skill Development Mission will celebrate its achievements with a grand stall at events on 25, 26, and 27 March, showcasing its progress over the years, a state government spokesperson said. Since 2017-18, the Skill Development Mission has trained 14,13,716 youth in various fields to enhance their employabilityS (Sourced)

Since 2017-18, the Skill Development Mission has trained 14,13,716 youth in various fields to enhance their employability. Of these, 5,66,483 youth secured direct employment. Additionally, 40 major job fairs were held, providing jobs to 77,055 youth. The mission has played a crucial role in creating employment opportunities and making youth self-reliant.

Special schemes for women and divyangjans

To empower women, the government provided sewing and embroidery training to over 27,000 self-employed women across 45 districts. Additionally, 38 special institutes were engaged for the skill development of Divyangjans, creating employment opportunities for thousands.

Flexi training for industrial projects

The government partnered with 24 major industrial establishments as flexi training providers. Special training programmes are also being conducted for upcoming projects like Jewar Airport, Film City, and the Electronics & Media sector.

National and international recognition

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has received several prestigious awards, including: Best State in Skilling Award by ASSOCHAM, Skoch Gold Award and e-Governance Award

Regional skill competition for the first time

For the first time during Yogi Adityanath’s tenure, the Regional Skill Competition was jointly organised by the Government of India and Uttar Pradesh in June 2018, with participants from four other states.

Empowering youth through online learning

The mission has also embraced digital learning, partnering with international platforms like Coursera, providing 50,000 youth with free training and globally recognised certifications.