Over 150 MNCs willing to invest in UP; multiple MoUs in pipeline

Over 150 multinational companies (MNCs) from across the globe have expressed their willingness to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The state government is conducting one-on-one meetings with global entrepreneurs and preparing to sign multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to formalise upcoming projects, officials said. The Invest UP team held several meetings during the World Expo in Osaka. (For representation)

According to Invest UP, companies from Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, France, Russia, Taiwan, and Gulf nations have expressed interest in investing in the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure seamless facilitation for global investors.

The Invest UP team held several meetings during the World Expo in Osaka (Japan), maintaining close coordination with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Indian diplomatic missions.

So far, 30 Japanese companies have held one-on-one meetings, with some projects already at the groundbreaking stage, officials said.

According to the state government, the Indian Chamber of Commerce has been roped in as a partner, with an MoU in progress. Contacts have been established with 25 top Korean firms, alongside regular policy dialogues and promotional exchanges with Indian embassies.

Through partnerships with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, multiple B2G meetings and roundtables have been held in India and Russia. Over 13 European companies have expressed interest to invest in the state, Invest UP officials said.

According to officials, Invest UP engaged with over 40 Taiwanese companies during the ‘Electronica India Expo 2025’ in Bengaluru, opening vast potential in electronics manufacturing.

In addition to this, virtual conferences with Indian missions in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Singapore connected the state with 20 Gulf-based and 25 Singaporean companies, many exploring projects in IT, infrastructure, and renewable energy.