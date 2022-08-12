Over 1K fresh Covid cases in U.P. for second day in a row, one death
Lucknow recorded a major jump in fresh Covid case with 175 more people testing positive for the infection while Uttar Pradesh reported over 1000 new Covid cases in a day. On Thursday, a 79-year-old woman who had suffered a heart attack and later tested positive for Covid died on Thursday during treatment at a private hospital. This is after five weeks that a Covid patient has died in Lucknow.
On Friday, there were 1002 new Covid cases in the state while on Thursday the number of fresh was 1029. It was last on February 15 this year that state had reported over 1000 new cases (1207).
In Lucknow, Alambagh reported 43 new Covid cases, Aliganj 27, Sarojininagar 27, Indira Nagar 17, NK Road 8, Tudiyaganj 3, Aishbagh 1, Bakshi Ka Talab 1 and Malihabad 1.
Among the new cases, 36 had influenza like symptoms while 22 were contacts of people who had previously tested positive for Covid and two tested positive after getting admitted to hospitals for some other ailments.
Among the total new cases in Lucknow, 100 are men while 75 are women. There are 811 active Covid cases and of them 24 are in covid hospitals in the state capital. “A total 20,82,974 patients have recovered in the state till now and the recovery rate is 98.59%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 211 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad 76, Varanasi 32, Meerut 65, Prayagraj 26, Gorakhpur 25 and Agra 10, according to the state health department data.
At present, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 1122 active Covid cases under treatment, Lucknow 811, Meerut 346, Ghaziabad 599, Prayagraj 192 and Gorakhpur 124, according to the state health department data. The state has till now reported 21,12,562 Covid cases and 23,581 deaths.
Doctors said with the rise in daily Covid cases, people must adhere to Covid protocol and use mask besides maintaining social distance at public places. “These two measures (mask and social distance) reduce the risk of getting infected considerably,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla.
