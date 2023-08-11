Over 200 school kids participate in Democratic Citizenship Festival

Over 200 children from 19 schools of three districts participated in ‘Democratic Citizenship Festival’ organised by Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF) here on Friday. Children participating at the Democratic Citizenship Festival , in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

The two-day event that will conclude on Saturday is designed to foster active and responsible citizenship among youth.

Study Hall, Seth MR Jaipuria, CMS branches, Loreto Convent, DPS Indira Nagar, Prerna Girls and Boys School, Vidyasthali Kanar Inter College, Vidya School from Gurgaon, Swarachna School from Sitapur and others also participated in the festival on the inaugural day on Friday.

The event focused on empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become active and responsible citizens. Urvashi Sahni, founder and CEO of SHEF said, “Lessons of equality and social justice are as important as lessons in maths and science. Democratic Citizenship Education (DCE) is a crucial component of the teaching methodology in all units of SHEF.”

Meenakshi Bahadur, principal, Study Hall expressed gratitude to all collaborators and students whose enthusiastic participation enriched the event.

The first day was packed with exciting events, such as the panel discussion: ‘Talk-A-Thon’ on “Schools are torch bearers for creating awareness about democratic citizenship values in order to create a robust democracy.”

In “Arth Tatv”, the students related science to the social, political and economic disparity in our society using Article 12.

“Lok Manch’ brought out a deep understanding of our core constitutional principles wherein students recreated and redefined certain scenarios in the most imaginative manner based on Articles 14,19 and 20.