Over 3 lakh candidates skip UPSSSC PET 2025 in Uttar Pradesh on Day 1

LUCKNOW On the first day of the two-day Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025, around 76.21% candidates appeared in the exam held in two shifts in 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, said UPSSSC chairman SN Sabat here. Candidates coming out of an exam centre after appearing in UPSSSC PET 2025 in Lucknow on September 6. (Mushtaq/HT)

Of 12,65,998 registered candidates, 9,64,802 took the exam while 3,01,196 skipped it even as a total of nine fake candidates (impostors), including seven in the first shift and two in the second shift, were also caught and booked, he added.

In the first shift, out of 6,32,999 candidates registered for the exam, 4,80,918 turned up, while 1,52,081 candidates remained absent. Overall, 75.97% candidates appeared in the exam in the first shift. In the second shift, 4,83,884 candidates were present while 1,49,115 were absent. Thus, 76.44% candidates were present in the second shift, Sabat said.

There were a total of 1,479 exam centres across the state. To ensure copying-free examination, a total of 35,259 cameras were installed, 13,287 teams were in place to record biometric attendance of the candidates and 11,003 teams were deployed to check candidates and thereby prevent use of any unfair means.

There were sporadic incidents of a few mismatches being detected by the artificial intelligence. Seven of them came to light in the forenoon and three in the second shift, Sabat said

Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G said in the state capital, 81 percent candidates remained present in the first shift and 82 percent in the second shift. The exam was held at 91 centres in the district. Deployment of static magistrates, centre administrators, supervisors, CCTV monitoring and police force was ensured at all the centres.

The DM, along with joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar, conducted surprise inspections of various centres in the district. During the inspection, the DM made a thorough observation of the centre management, admission process, surveillance system, functioning of CCTV cameras, security arrangements, basic facilities like drinking water, toilets, and furniture. He also observed the dispatching process of examination material in the treasury located at the Collectorate.

A control room was also set up at the district level so that all the centres can be monitored live. He said that ensuring fairness and transparency of the examination was the top priority of the administration.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob also conducted a surprise inspection of various exam centres. She inspected Nari Shiksha Niketan Post Graduate College where she checked all the arrangements and found everything satisfactory. She directed to ensure active monitoring of CCTV cameras in all the rooms and keep the recordings safe.