Over 35 pc candidates skip civil services prelims 2025 in Lucknow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Prelims Examination in two shifts at 91 centres in Lucknow on Sunday. A total of 40,026 candidates were registered to appear in the exam, Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G said in a statement. For the peaceful and copying-free examination, 33 sector magistrates and 91 static magistrates were deployed, the DM said. Candidates coming out of an exam centre after appearing in the civil services 2025 prelims in Lucknow on May 25. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Also, UPSC had given supervisory responsibility to 5 senior officers. During the examination, the DM visited the examination control room and the CCTV control room. He also inspected various examination centres and observed all the arrangements.

Out of 40,026 candidates who had registered for the exam in Lucknow, 14,125 (35.29%) skipped the exam in first shift. A total of 25,902 (64.71%) candidates appeared for the preliminary exam. In the second shift, 14,270 (35.67%) candidates skipped the exam. A total of 25,756 (64.33%) candidates appeared for the preliminary exam, a district administration official said.

In 2024, of the 40,030 candidates who were registered to appear in the exam at Lucknow centres, 16,326 candidates were absent in the first shift while 16,508 skipped the test in the second shift. In 2023, nearly 43% candidates skipped the Civil Services prelims exam in Lucknow.