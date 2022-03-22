Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Over 40 Lucknow University students clear GATE-2022
Over 40 Lucknow University students clear GATE-2022

About 40 students from different departments of Lucknow University (LU), including engineering faculty, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Psychology and Mathematics cleared GATE. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 03:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

More than 40 students of Lucknow University (LU) cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) exam the result of which was declared by IIT-Kharagpur on March 17.

Amit Kumar, an MA Sociology student secured AIR-3 and Om Shukla of department of statistics got AIR 56.

This was Amit Kumar’s first attempt. He completed his class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya and went on to pursue his UG and PG from LU.

“My friend Rajnish and the entire department helped me in clearing this exam. There was also a lot of support from my HOD,” said Amit. He began to prepare for GATE from the end of his 4th semester in MA.

Amit said: “Dedication can turn a hard examination into an easy one. I prepared consistently for 6-7 months. I now aspire to pursue PhD and become an assistant professor.”

Another top ranker Om Shukla completed his M.Sc. (statistics) in 2021 with 81.34% from University of Lucknow. He is a native of Ayodhya.

“Just focus on the core concepts and try to be consistent. You cannot mug up things in examination like GATE. You need to have a practical mindset and approach,” advised Om to aspiring students.

The pandemic also helped Om achieve his goals. “Lockdown and online classes provided me with an ample amount of time to prepare,” he said.

His next goal is to clear the UPSC examinations. He’ll be appearing for the examination in July 2022.

LU vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and in charge of FoET Prof RS Gupta congratulated the successful students.

This exam is taken as a benchmark for selection in several public sector units as top scorers in this exam are directly called for job interviews. Over 9 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this year.

(With inputs from Faara Nadeem)

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
