Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Over 400 girl students selected for 20 UP Girls Battalion

Over 400 girl students selected for 20 UP Girls Battalion

lucknow news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Commanding officer of 20 UP Girls Battalion, Col. Vinod Joshi said that of the 1,200 candidates, as many as 437 girls were selected for the NCC. Post enrolment, the instructors from the Indian Army will go to the concerned colleges to counsel and prepare the students for a career in the armed forces.

Recruitment drive underway at Lucknow police line on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Recruitment drive underway at Lucknow police line on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The recruitment drive for the 20 UP Girls Battalion saw a turnout of nearly 1,200 girl students from across 14 degree colleges at police line in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The recruitment took place in three phases.

Selection of cadets for the National Cadet Corps is done on the basis of physical ability and educational qualifications of the students. They are tested in writing, running, other sports activities and medical fitness. Commanding officer of 20 UP Girls Battalion, Col. Vinod Joshi said that of the 1,200 candidates, as many as 437 girls were selected for the NCC. Post enrolment, the instructors from the Indian Army will go to the concerned colleges to counsel and prepare the students for a career in the armed forces.

Joshi addressed the students during the recruitment and spoke to them about the rules and regulations of application, and the importance of the NCC discipline. He explained that the NCC training is free, and once a cadet’s training is complete, they are given an A, B or C certificate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out