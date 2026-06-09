Over 7.32 lakh appear; 5 held for impersonation, cheating in UP Police recruitment exam

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination witnessed a marginal increase in attendance on its second day on Tuesday, with more than 7.32 lakh candidates appearing for the written test conducted across 1,183 centres in all 75 districts of the state. Huge rush at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station on Tuesday with candidates returning to their respective native districts after appearing for the examination. (HT Photo)

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), 732,731 of the 962,833 candidates attended the examination on Tuesday, registering an attendance of 76.10%, slightly higher than the 75.15% recorded on the opening day on Monday.

The examination, being conducted for recruitment to 32,679 constable civil police and equivalent posts, continued under extensive security and anti-cheating measures and concluded peacefully in both shifts, officials said.

However, authorities reported five fresh cases linked to alleged impersonation, cheating attempts and circulation of misleading content during the examination period.

The most serious violations involved alleged impersonation by candidates using forged identity documents. In Aligarh, police arrested Shyam Sundar, a resident of Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, for allegedly appearing for the examination on behalf of another candidate using a forged Aadhaar card. An alleged accomplice, identified as Mauji Gupta, was also arrested.

In a similar incident in Muzaffarnagar, Gajendra Sharma was arrested after he was allegedly found appearing for the examination in place of another candidate using forged identification documents.

In Hardoi, a candidate from Agra district was arrested after officials allegedly recovered a concealed mobile phone and question papers from previous competitive examinations during security checks at the examination centre. Police registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Another candidate was detained in Kanpur after he was allegedly caught during frisking while attempting to carry an electronic gadget into an examination centre before the commencement of the second shift. Officials said legal proceedings were being initiated.

The recruitment board also continued its action against social media misinformation. In Azamgarh, police arrested a man accused of posting a misleading and factually incorrect video related to the recruitment examination on Instagram. A criminal case has been registered and further investigation is underway, officials said.

The latest cases come a day after authorities registered five separate cases involving the alleged possession of mobile phones inside examination centres and circulation of fake paper leak claims through Telegram and Instagram accounts.

On Monday, police also arrested candidates in Hapur and Gorakhpur for allegedly using prohibited mobile phones during the examination.

Officials said examination centres and social media platforms are being monitored round the clock to prevent malpractice and the spread of rumours. The board reiterated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to compromise the transparency and integrity of the recruitment process.

With one more day of examinations remaining, the UPPRPB has urged candidates to rely only on official information and avoid falling prey to fake paper leak claims, misinformation campaigns and fraudulent offers circulating online.