Over 93% attend CUET day 1 in Lucknow; poor facilities reported at many test centres

On the first day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on Wednesday, over 93% of candidates appeared for the all-India exam. Avani Kamal, the CUET coordinator in Lucknow, reported that out of the approximately 28,000 candidates expected to take the test, 26,130 attended. Students entering to an exam centre in Lucknow (HT Photo)

At many centres, candidates claimed that they faced significant inconvenience during the offline exam, such as the late distribution of OMR sheets and poor electricity arrangements. While, most candidates found the English section very easy.

Yogya Pratap Singh, a graduate of St Francis College, said, “The English paper was very easy, with the difficulty level of the questions ranging from easy to moderate. The General Test section was slightly difficult. The section had a good ratio of questions from the analytical part, which was a bit difficult to solve within the allotted time frame of one hour. The questions related to general knowledge and current affairs were easy. English and the General Test were two separate papers.”

Pragya Saxena, who was assigned HR Memorial Public School, Indra Nagar, as her test centre, said, “The centre facilities were horrible. Even the fans were not working properly, and with the sultry weather, it got too uncomfortable.” She described the difficulty level of the sections as: English super easy, while reasoning and GK were moderate.

Pranvi Singh, a graduate of Loreto Convent, had three papers on Wednesday: English, Chemistry, and the General Test. She said, “English was quite easy. The Chemistry section had some tricky questions, but overall it was moderate. The General Test was also good; most of the questions were easy.”

Pranvi’s exam centre was at Brightland. The centre amenities were good, and there was no confusion among students. The invigilators and guards did their duty well.

Titiksha Sharma, a student from the Humanities stream, was allotted Swami Vivekananda Inter College, Alambagh, as her centre. “There was poor management at the centre, and the environment was very noisy too.” Sharma added that the fans were not working properly, and the electricity also broke down in the middle.

Janhvi Asmit Soni wants to study BCom Soni appeared in English, the General Test, Hindi, Accounts, Economics, and Commerce. “My exam centre was at Maharaja Inter College, Ayodhya. The centre was not at all clean and had dust all around. As we were appearing in two exams in a day, there were no facilities for a food break. My examination hall had only three fans, and none on my side of the hall,” she said. She, however, found the English paper easy compared to the General Test paper.